Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services chief John Hutto resigned Tuesday after five years, and recent controversies surrounding a viral cellphone video and lawsuit settlements, the city announced. The resignation is effective May 12.

“Chief Hutto has served the community well for the past five years and led the agency to several key accomplishments, including achieving Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police accreditation for Fort Collins Police Services, establishing the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, significantly enhancing community outreach, and fostering a partnership with the City of Loveland for a Joint Police Training Facility,” city manager Darin Atteberry said in a statement.

The police department was the subject of an internal racial and ethnic discrimination lawsuit that resulted in a $425,000 settlement. An excessive force settlement was reached out of court earlier this year.

The department also came under controversy earlier this month after cellphone video showed an officer body slamming a woman to the ground during an arrest.

Hutto defended the move, saying the video was taken out of context. Still, after public pressure when the video gained national attention, officer Randall Klamser was placed on paid leave.

“It has been my privilege to serve the citizens of Fort Collins as your Chief of Police,” Hutto said in a statement. “FCPS has faced some significant challenges over the past year and a half, and I believe the organization will benefit from new ideas and a fresh perspective.

“I have always acted with integrity and with the best interest of the community as my number one priority, and this decision reflects my continuing commitment to put the community first.”

A nationwide search will be conducted for Hutto’s replacement. Before coming to Fort Collins in 2011, Hutto spent 26 years with the Austin Police Department in Texas.