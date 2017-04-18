Dad’s response to daughter’s ‘accident’ at school goes viral

CEDAR CITY, Utah – A Utah dad is going viral for the way he handled his daughter’s accident at school.

On Friday, 6-year-old Valerie accidentally peed her pants at school. So when her dad, Ben Sowards, heard the news he knew he had to do something.

Sowards decided to splash some water on his pants before leaving the house to sport his own “accident.”

And when Sowards showed up at the school, he asked his daughter if he could borrow her backpack to cover up his.

Valerie’s older sister, Lucinda, captured the moment and shared it on Twitter. As of Tuesday afternoon, the tweet has over 63,000 retweets and over 255,000 likes.

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

Lucinda told WTVT that she is the oldest of 11 children in the Sowards household, many of whom are foster kids.

They are even adopting four children this week. Safe to say they’re getting a great dad.