Community mourns two tragedies in two days

FREDERICK, Colo. -- A community gathered outside a local church Tuesday night to mourn the deaths of two men killed in a house explosion Monday as well as another man killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday.

The joint vigil was hosted at Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Frederick. The family of Grayson Wolff, the man who died in the motorcycle accident, had originally planned the vigil for Tuesday night. After Monday's home explosion, they invited the Martinez' family and friends to participate as well so everyone could grieve together.

"We believe in the power of prayer and tonight I know there are a lot of people praying for the Martinez family, everyone who knows Grayson Wolff and their family. Loss is hard. Unexpected loss is even harder," said pastor Matthew Cote.

On Monday, friends say Mark Martinez and his brother-in-law Joe were fixing a hot water heater in Mark Martinez' home when something catastrophic happened. On Tuesday, investigators pulled two bodies from the decimated home.

Erin Martinez, Mark's wife, was also home during the explosion. She was upstairs with one of their children. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. As of Tuesday night, there was no update on her condition.

Mark Martinez was the town foreman and a certified plumber.

"Shock. Just shock. Disbelief. I am hurting real bad right now. These guys are amazing, great great. Everyone here knows them. We all grew up together in this community," said Robert Espindola.

Erin Martinez is a chemistry and physics teacher at Mountain Range High School.

'She is really beloved by students. Respected by her colleagues for her professionalism and what she does for kids," said Adams 12 School District spokesperson Joe Ferdani.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the explosion.

The couple has two children. They are doing OK.