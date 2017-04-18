Citations for driving while high drop 33 percent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The 4/20 celebration is Thursday and law enforcement is bracing for the statewide event.

The Colorado State Patrol said marijuana use and people who drive while high are down considerably. But there is still great concern about marijuana users who smoke and get behind the wheel.

In the first three months this year, 155 people were cited for marijuana use-only impairment, compared to 232 for the same period last year, a 33 percent drop.

The number of combined citations also dropped, with 50 tickets handed out for people high and drunk for the first three months of the year compared to 69 in the same period last year.

But the Colorado Department of Transportation said its survey found 55 percent of marijuana users said they believed it was safe to drive while under the influence of pot.