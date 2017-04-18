× Boulder approves parking pilot program at Chautauqua Park

BOULDER — Good luck finding a parking spot of at one of the Colorado’s favorite hiking locations. As more and more people move to the state, trails are filling up and getting to them is becoming more difficult.

Boulder city leaders are working to solve that problem at Chautauqua Park. The park and its trailheads see thousands of visitors every day–it’s Boulder’s entryway to the mountains. That entryway is nearly impossible to access on a weekend, according to hikers.

“It’s awful,” Boulder resident Sarah Hanratty told FOX31. “You have to park on the side streets–farther in the neighborhood.”

Parking in area neighborhoods is something homeowners near Chautauqua Park are not thrilled about. The problems boiled over at Boulder City Hall on Tuesday. After debate, the city council passed a summer pilot program they hope will solve some of the issues at Chautauqua Park.

“I think that it could have good and bad repercussions,” hiker Stephanie Baxter said.

City leaders said the program, that could cost anywhere from $400,000 to $800,000, will create a system offering a free weekend shuttle bus, paid parking at the park on the weekends at $2.50 an hour, plus permit parking in surrounding residential areas for Boulder residents only.

Some of those who live nearby the park are worried a solution will not materialize before the busy summertime hiking season.

“It’s gorgeous,” Hanratty said. “The hike is awesome.”

Hanratty is hopeful for a less complicated solution of simply expanding the parking lot and not charging for parking. Baxter, who drives 30 miles to get to the park, agrees.

“Maybe I wouldn’t come up from Denver as much having to pay for parking after driving so far,” she said.

The council’s approval of the pilot program means park visitors can expect changes starting June 1, running through August 31.