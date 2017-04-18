Bonfils, CDOT team up for ‘buckle up and donate blood’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Bonfils Blood Center and the Colorado Department of Transportation are teaming up to try to save lives in two ways this month.

The two organizations held a blood drive Tuesday at DaVita Medical Group where they encouraged employees to buckle up in their vehicles and give blood.

Bonfils said it can take up to 100 units of blood to save the life of a single car crash victim.

Organizers of this event said it's mostly victims who don't buckle their seat belts who receive the most serious trauma in a cash, and it's a particularly big problem in Colorado.

