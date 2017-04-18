× Remains of 2 missing in Firestone house explosion found in rubble

FIRESTONE, Colo. — The bodies of two people declared missing following a home explosion in Firestone have been found in the rubble, officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased were not released by officials.

Two other people were injured, including a science teacher at Mountain Range High School in Westminster and a child

The explosion and fire happened about 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of Twilight Avenue near Colorado and Firestone boulevards.

An unidentified child was taken to a hospital and an adult woman, Erin Martinez, was airlifted by Flight for Life in critical condition. The child’s condition is not known.

Martinez is a science teacher at Mountain Range High School, Adams 12 Five Star Schools said. The Martinezes have two children, a boy and a girl.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Martinez and Irwin families.

The investigation by Frederick Firestone Fire Protection District, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Firestone Police Department into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

A vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rocky Mountain Christian Church. Donations for the Martinez children, including clothes, toys, household items and toiletries, are being collected at New Image Salon (322 Fifth St.) in Frederick.