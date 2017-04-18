Aspen considers raising minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

ASPEN, Colo. — One city in Colorado may start regulating tobacco sales more like alcohol and marijuana.

The City Council is considering a proposal that raise the minimum age to legally buy tobacco products to 21, the Aspen Times reports.

Aspen would be the first municipality in to Colorado prohibit the sale of tobacco in Aspen to individuals younger than 21, but not the first in the country.

“At least 225 localities have raised the tobacco age to 21, including New York City, Chicago, Boston, Cleveland and both Kansas Cities,” according to a statement released by the Campaign for Tobacco Free-Kids.

Hawaii and California passed state laws raising the minimum age to 21.

Studies show that about 95 percent of adult smokers begin smoking before they turn 21 and many smokers transition to regular, daily use between the ages of 18 and 21, the Campaign for Tobacco Free-Kids reports.

The Aspen City Council is also considering a separate ordinance that would also raise the minimum purchase age for electronic cigarettes to 21.