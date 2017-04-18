2 people declared missing in rubble of Firestone house explosion

FIRESTONE, Colo. — Two people were declared missing and in the rubble of a two-story home that was leveled in an explosion and fire, the Frederick Firestone Fire Protection District said Tuesday morning.

Investigators will go in and remove the rubble to search for the two, a process that will be very slow, fire spokeswoman Summer Campos said.

The explosion and fire happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of Twilight Avenue near Colorado and Firestone boulevards.

It’s believed two men were fixing a hot water heater in the home’s basement when the explosion happened, but that has not been confirmed.

Two people were taken to a hospital, including one who was airlifted by Flight for Life. Their conditions are unknown.

The investigation by Frederick Firestone Fire Protection District, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Firestone Police Department into the cause of the explosion could take weeks, Campos said.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting two adults from the house and two adults from a neighboring home who were affected.