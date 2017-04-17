World’s first colorless coffee promises to not stain your teeth

LONDON — Finally, a way to enjoy your coffee without staining your teeth.

A British-based company says it has come out with the first colorless coffee on the market.

The company says the coffee, called CLRCFF, is made from Arabica beans and pure water by using what it says are “methods which have never been used before”.

You can only get it in stores in London, but you can buy it online.

A two-pack of 200 milliliter bottles will run you $7.50.

If you do order some, be prepared to wait. The website warns delivery could take up to four weeks due to a “huge amount of orders”.