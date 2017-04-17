Weather watches versus warnings, what’s the difference?

DENVER — This is severe weather awareness week via the National Weather Service. These are important reminders as we gear up for severe thunderstorms in Colorado and in the metro areas.

You’ll find various products from the Pinpoint Weather Team here on-line, on-social, and on-air. Let’s discuss what it means should we mention ‘watch’ and/or ‘warning’.

If severe weather becomes likely within six hours, a watch will be issued, alerting you to the increased risk for severe weather. If you are in or close to the watch area, you should plan where to go for shelter if severe weather occurs.

A watch is a good ‘heads up’ that can help you get some items in order. For example, if high wind is a threat, tying down or bringing loose objects indoors would be a wise move. If large hail is a threat, protecting your vehicle would be a good idea.

Warnings are issued to alert you of the imminent severe weather threat. For example, an urgent message telling you that severe weather or flooding is imminent or is occurring.

Warnings are storm-based and usually issued for an area smaller than a county. Here are some specific warnings that you are likely to see this season:

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued for wind gusts of 58 mph or higher, or for hail one inch in diameter or larger.

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is imminent or occurring.

A flash flood warning is issued for rapidly developing life-threatening flooding.

Again, it is the job of the Pinpoint Weather Team to alert you in all ways possible of impending severe weather. I will publish outlooks days in advance of significant severe weather chances. During the day of an event, and while severe weather occurs, I’ll publish frequent forecasts and safety tips.

The easiest place to locate this information will be on my facebook and twitter pages.

Some of the information above is from the National Weather Service.