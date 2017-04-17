Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opens to bicyclists

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road is open to bicyclists and pedestrians but is not expected to open for vehicles until next month, Rocky Mountain National Park officials said.

Trail Ridge Road is a stretch of U.S. 34 that crosses the park from Estes Park to Grand Lake.

Reaching an elevation of more than 12,000 feet, it’s the highest continuous paved road in the nation. It closes in the winter because of snow and treacherous conditions.

Officials said strong winds and rapidly changing weather are still factors this time of year. The Trail Ridge Road Status line at 970-586-1222 us the most up-to-date information about the road.