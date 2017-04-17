× Thousands of soldiers arriving in southern Colorado for war games

FORT CARSON, Colo. — More than 4,600 Fort Carson soldiers and 1,250 vehicles are arriving in Las Animas county for two weeks of war games.

The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team and other units from Fort Carson started convoying to the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site on April 11 and were all expected to arrive by April 21, according to a statement released by the mountain post.

The brigade is using the site for the Operation Raider Focus exercise, the Fort Carson Mountaineer reported.

“The brigade is conducting training at PCMS to prepare Soldiers for any possible mission should the unit be called to support contingencies around the globe,” military officials stated. “During the exercise, crews will engage simulated targets using different scenarios to build team cohesion and ensure task proficiency.”

According to the Huerfano World Journal, Operation Raider Focus will take place at the 256,000 square mile training facility located northeast of Trinidad between April 19 and May 3.