Things to consider before giving up your seat for airline credit

DENVER -- The money you can get for giving up your seat on an airplane has gotten more attention lately after a United Airlines passenger was beaten and dragged down the aisle after refusing to give up his seat.

Passengers on that plane were offered as much as $800 dollars to take another flight so airline employees could fly. United's new policy requires employees to finalize travel arrangements at least an hour before departure time.

Now, Delta Airlines is trying something else to prevent scuffles over seats, offering a value of up to $9,950 to passengers who give up their seats on overbooked flights.

Aviation expert Steve Cowell was a pilot for nearly three decades, was in management and served as a flight attendant during his career.

He says there's one thing to remember before ever giving up your seat, “these are not real dollars, you're not going to be able to run to your bank account and go buy a new set of golf clubs or new set of furniture you're getting travel credits.”

Cowell points out that there could be restrictions on travel earned through these offers. He recommends doing your research before deciding to give up your seat.

“If those other flights following the flight you're on are full, the airline is more apt to give you a lot more money," Cowell said.

Cowell predicts passengers will now be more likely to refuse to give up their seats until more money in credit is offered by airlines.