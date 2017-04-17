Tax day deadline approaching: Post offices ready for procrastinators

DENVER — It happens every year. Countless people wait until the last possible moment to mail in their taxes.

But U.S. Postal Service officials say they are available to help — all the way up to the midnight deadline.

Several post offices around Denver will offer late drop offs on April 18 and the Denver General Mail Facility office at 7550 E. 53rd Place will be open until midnight.

You can drop off your tax returns, with the proper postage, until midnight at the following locations:

Bear Valley Station, 7555 W. Amherst

Capitol Hill Station, 1571 Marion St.

Downtown Station, 951 20th St.

Glendale Station, 945 Birch St.

Lakewood Station, 10799 W. Alameda Ave.

Mile High Station, 450 W. 14th St.

Montclair Station, 8725 E. 11th Ave.

North Pecos Station, 1411 Cortez St.

Northglenn Station, 11887 Washington St.

South Denver Station, 225 S. Broadway

Sullivan Station, 8700 E. Jefferson Way

University Park Station, 3800 Buchtel Blvd.

All of the locations listed above also offer self-service stamp kiosks to pay for postage.

The Internal Revenue Service deadline for filing Federal Income taxes is Tuesday, April 18. The income tax deadline was extended this year in recognition of Emancipation Day.

The USPS offered the following tax mailing tips:

Apply the proper postage or stamps, especially if enclosing extra forms and schedules. Using a regular size Number 2 envelope, First Class postage costs 49 cents for the first ounce.

For heavier envelopes, add extra stamps or postage amounting to 21 cents for each additional ounce.

If you are not sure about the correct postage, it is best to add additional stamps, or take your forms to the Post Office to ensure that correct postage is applied.

Make sure you print the proper IRS address on the front of the envelope.

Print your return address in the upper-left-hand corner of your tax mail envelope.

Customers who wish certification that their tax mail form was sent, should send it Certified Mail.

Customers with IRS tax questions can contact the IRS at 1-800-829-1040; or go to www.irs.gov.