Suspect sought after juvenile robbed at Aurora 7-Eleven store

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect is being sought after a juvenile was forcibly held up and robbed at a 7-Eleven store, the Aurora Police Department said Monday.

The suspect is only known as “Tank” by police. He is alleged to have taken the boy’s iPhone and $40 in cash at the store at 14593 E. Mississippi Ave. Police did not say when the incident happened.

Anyone with information or who can identify “Tank” is asked to call police at 303-739-6011, email ewhite@auroragov.org or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.