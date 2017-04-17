× Study: Majority of Americans who say they use marijuana are parents

A new study is showing that moms and dads are being more open about using marijuana with their children and even with their own parents.

The Yahoo News/Marist Poll found “more and more Americans are overcoming old taboos and incorporating pot into their family lives,” researchers reported.

“In fact, the majority of Americans who say they use marijuana are parents (54 percent),” the report states.

“Already nearly half — 47 percent — of user parents (people who use the drug at least once or twice a year) say they have consumed marijuana in front of their (usually adult) children, shared it with them or done both,” Yahoo News reports.

According to the study, more adults are talking to their parents about consuming cannabis. More than seven in 10 adults who use marijuana say they’ve told their parents about their use.

“And more than one in four users say they’ve consumed marijuana in front of or with their own parents,” the report states.

However, there is still some stigma associated with parents smoking pot.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents said they would have less respect for a parent who uses marijuana in front of their child, the survey found.

Consuming marijuana while pregnant is also considered taboo by many people.

About four out of five Americans (79 percent) do not think it’s acceptable for a pregnant woman to use marijuana to ease nausea or pain, researchers stated.

Overall, researchers said the study shows that adults who have some experience with marijuana are less likely to be concerned about negative effects.

“This suggests that as weed becomes more widespread in the age of legalization, more Americans and their families will start to feel the same way,” the Yahoo! report stated.

The Yahoo News/Marist Poll surveyed 1,122 Americans 18 and older about evolving social attitudes about marijuana use.