Report of armed man in Golden park prompts school lockdown

GOLDEN, Colo. — A report of a man possibly armed with a gun in a park prompted a school to be placed on lockdown ib Monday morning, the Golden Police Department said.

Officers responded to Ulysses Park (1205 Ulysses St.) about 7:30 a.m. on the report the man was walking on the east side of the park, which borders Bell Middle School.

Officers notified school officials of the activity and lockdown procedures were put in place. After several more officers arrived, the school then was placed on lockout.

A man matching the description of the possible suspect was approached by officers and was found to be unarmed. But he was arrested for an outstanding warrant that was not associated with Monday’s incident, police said.

After a security sweep of the park found no one else associated with the call or any discarded weapons, the lockout at the school was lifted.