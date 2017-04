LONGMONT, Colo. — The Longmont Police Department is searching for information and witnesses to a shooting that happened Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Atwood Street about 6:25 a.m. after an unrelated accident in the same area, police said. There were no injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a silver Nissan Sentra four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-651-8501.