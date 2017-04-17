Neighbors say triple murder victims worked together in marijuana industry, were nice people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- A killer remains on the loose, as the mystery surrounding a triple murder deepens.

We learned more about the three victims found dead inside a home in Coal Creek Canyon.

“Still in shock,” says Tricia Pratt, who lives next door to victim, Emory Fraker, 39.

She and her husband had been longtime neighbors of Fraker, who they called “Lee."

They can’t believe he will never return to his mobile home of about 10 years at 2885 E. Midway Boulevard in Broomfield.

“He wouldn’t hurt a fly. Nicest neighbor you could ask for. It’s a shame,” says Pratt.

Deputies found Fraker and his half-brother Wallace “Lance” White, 54, and his wife, Kelly Sloat-White, 56, brutally murdered inside their Boulder County home at 800 Divide View Drive Saturday.

“We are undertaking it as triple homicide investigation,” says Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Commander Mike Wagner.

Initially, deputies called in a haz mat team after finding evidence of drug-related activity.

Neighbors and friends say the Whites had sold off their garage door business to get into the marijuana industry.

They tell us the couple both had health problems: a bad kidney and arthritis.

And they say when Broomfield would not allow Lance to grow medical marijuana they moved to the mountains.

Neighbors of Fraker say that’s when he left his job auto-detailing and went to work for his half-brother.

“He wanted to try something different. And he and his brother seemed to be really close. He said he was going to try that,” says Pratt.

Investigators have only said the home was specifically targeted.

But neighbors of all three victims can’t understand why--calling them the best neighbors they ever had--very nice, helpful and well liked.

“He was always outside playing with his little remote control car he built. The kids always went over to his house. We hung out, had barbeques with him. We’re going to miss him,” says Pratt.

Former neighbors of the Whites when they lived in Broomfield say Lance would shovel his neighbors’ sidewalks, even used his plow to remove snow from their cul-de-sac.

They are deeply saddened by their violent deaths--the manner of which the coroner has yet to release.

The State Department of Revenue did not return our repeated calls to confirm whether the Whites did indeed run a marijuana business.

We were unable to find a license.

We’re told if they had just a home grow—for personal use and not making money on it—they would not need a license for that.