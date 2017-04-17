National Pest Management Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is in full bloom! A time when many homeowners start tackling home improvement projects. Unfortunately, there is a down side. Warm weather wakes pests that have been hibernating in Winter hiding spots. Now is the time they get out, mate, and settle in somewhere for the Summer, which many times ends up being your home! Not only are they a nuisance, may are destructive, posing serious risks to your family's health and your property. In fact, termites alone cause more than $5 billion in damage each year, costs that are typically not covered by homeowners' insurance policies. We asked remodeling and restoration expert Bob Vila how to cut off their highways in your home.

