Mother goose makes annual visit to Westminster restaurant

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- You just might notice something a little odd about the planter right in front of the Afghan Kabob restaurant in Westminster.

But, if you weren't paying attention, you'd walk right on by.

A goose sits outside the restaurant.

"I'm assuming since the eggs came out of that one, that's probably the female," said Haroon Rashidi, part owner of Afghan Kabob.

Haroon would know, the momma Canada goose has been hatching her babies right in front of the eastern delights eatery for 5 years in a row.

Mother goose, who is currently sitting on top of seven eggs, has become a semi-permanent part of the ambiance of Afghan Kabob.

So the next time you feel like having lunch and do a little bird watching at the same time. You know where to go.

And no, goose is not on the menu.