Marine who lost leg in combat runs Boston Marathon with American flag

BOSTON — A retired Marine who lost his leg in Afghanistan ran the Boston Marathon on Monday and showed off an incredible image of American pride.

Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez lost the lower part of his left leg stepping on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2011, Men’s Health reports.

Pretty amazing. #bostonmarathon #inspiring 🇺🇸 A post shared by Laura Vitalini (@lkv117) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Amazingly, this wasn’t the first time Sanchez ran the 26.2-mile race. He also ran it last year.

Sanchez, who is from San Antonio, Texas wore a “Semper Fi” shirt and completed the marathon in 5 hours, 33 minutes and 49 seconds.

According to The Boston Globe, Team Semper Fi is a group dedicated to helping military member’s who suffered major injuries, deal with PTSD, and other severe conditions.

This year his journey along the Boston Marathon route was documented and touched the lives of everyone along the route as he ran showing his American pride.

