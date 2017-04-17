Man’s body found on bank of Cherry Creek in Denver

DENVER — The body of a man was found on the bank of Cherry Creek near downtown on Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Officers responded about 6 a.m. after the body was found near Speer Boulevard between West 14th and 13th avenues.

Several officers were in the area for the investigation and one lane of southbound Speer Boulevard was closed. The scene was cleared at 7:45 a.m.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the man’s identity and cause of death after conducting an autopsy.