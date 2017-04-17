× Man convicted of murdering one man, paralyzing his brother in bar shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been convicted of murdering one man, paralyzing his brother and injuring a third man in a shooting at a bar in Aurora in 2014.

Ignacio Luque-Verdugo, 32, was convicted Friday evening of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to a statement released by the district attorney’s office Monday.

According to prosecutors, Luque-Verdugo and got into an altercation at “Bronco Bar” at 9496 East Montview Boulevard on Nov. 21, 2014.

Andres Cinto-Duran, 29, reportedly tried to intervene when he saw a man who was with Luque-Verdugo pull a knife and go after his brother, Sergio Cinto-Duran.

Moments later, Andres Cinto-Duran had been stabbed six times and was shot six times — including five shots in the back while he was lying on the floor — prosecutors said.

“That’s cold. That’s calculated. That’s first-degree murder,” District Attorney Dave Young was quoted as telling the jury.

“His brother, Sergio Cinto-Duran, 35, was shot three times and left paralyzed,” prosecutors stated.

Manuel Rios-Rios, 30, was shot twice and survived, the district attorney’s office stated.

Luque-Verdugo ran from the scene after the shooting and was arrested in July 2015 in California.

Fingerprints and DNA from a beer bottle left at the bar linked Luque-Verdugo to the murder and other crimes, prosecutors said.

The jury deliberated about three hours before reaching its verdict.

Luque-Verdugo was convicted of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder with extreme indifference, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and eight counts of crime of violence, which is a sentencing enhancer.

Luque-Verdugo is scheduled to be sentenced on 8:30 a.m. June 19 in Adams County District Court.