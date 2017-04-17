Loveland Ski Area reopens after power outage prompted lift evacuations

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. -- Loveland Ski Area reopened Monday morning after experiencing a power outage that led to the rescue of six people from the Ptarmigan Lift.
The outage happened around 4 p.m. Sunday and crews worked overnight to restore power.
"It was an unfortunate event, but Ski Patrol trains rigorously for these types of situations," said Rob Goodell, director of business operations. "Everyone was evacuated safely and as quickly as possible. We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience and thank them for their patience."