Love Your Body Again with Help from MD Body and Med Spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you ready to love your body from every angle, in any mirror, any outfit, even a swim suit? It's possible to love your body again, slim down exactly where you need it most, lost the fat for good, and do it all without surgery! Here to show us the amazing results of CoolSculpting is Amanda Walker from MD Body and Med Spa.

MD Body and Med Spa has a great offer for our Colorado's Best viewers. The first 15 people to call right now will get a free consultation, plus 25% off CoolScuplting! So jump on the phone right now and call (303)220-1100. MD Body and Med Spa is the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Colorado with more than 7,000 procedures performed. They have three locations in Westminster, Greenwood Village and Fort Collins. You can learn more online at MDBodyandMedSpa.com.