Jefferson County debuts new brand, logo system

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County debuted a new brand and logo system in what it says will better serve citizens.

The previous green seal has been updated with a new logo “that symbolizes the natural beauty and open spaces we enjoy in Jefferson County, which positively impacts the health and well-being of our residents and visitors,” the county said in a news release.

The grid was also changed to represent the county’s communities, infrastructure, transportation and services provided.

“Creating consistency across county services through a unified Jefferson County brand will help citizens more easily identify the services they need,” officials said.