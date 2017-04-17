How To Make a Stress-Free Move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado's population is one of the fastest growing in the nation. The moving company Mayflower says Denver ranked 8th in the US as a city Millenials moved to in 2016. And get this, late Spring into early Summer is the busiest time of the year to move. We teamed up with Consumer Reports to find out the best ways to deal with a big move.

Consumer Reports advises about a week before you move, go to USPS online and fill out their change of address information. You can program the date you'd like your mail to forward, so you don't miss any of your important bills or housewarming gifts.