Guilt-free pizza

Gluten-Free Quinoa Pizza Bowls

Ingredients

1 cup Ancient Harvest™ Harmony Quinoa

2 cups vegetable broth

28 ounces pizza sauce

2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese

2-3 cups pizza toppings: diced green peppers, sliced mushrooms, sliced onions, pepperonis, pineapple, etc.

Optional toppings: grated Parmesan cheese, crushed red peppers

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. Cook quinoa in vegetable broth according to package instructions. Once cooked, stir in ½ cup pizza sauce and set aside.
  3. Lightly oil each ramekin, and arrange on a baking tray.
  4. Start layering in the ingredients starting with 2 tablespoons pizza sauce followed by ¼ cup quinoa, a thin layer of Mozzarella, and desired toppings. Continue with another layer of sauce, quinoa, Mozzarella, toppings and a final layer of Mozzarella.
  5. Transfer the baking sheet full of ramekins to the oven, and bake for 20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the ingredients are heated through.
  6. Remove and sprinkle each pizza bowl with Parmesan cheese and crushed red peppers, if desired. Serve immediately.