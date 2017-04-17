Guilt-free pizza

Gluten-Free Quinoa Pizza Bowls
Ingredients
1 cup Ancient Harvest™ Harmony Quinoa
2 cups vegetable broth
28 ounces pizza sauce
2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
2-3 cups pizza toppings: diced green peppers, sliced mushrooms, sliced onions, pepperonis, pineapple, etc.
Optional toppings: grated Parmesan cheese, crushed red peppers
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Cook quinoa in vegetable broth according to package instructions. Once cooked, stir in ½ cup pizza sauce and set aside.
- Lightly oil each ramekin, and arrange on a baking tray.
- Start layering in the ingredients starting with 2 tablespoons pizza sauce followed by ¼ cup quinoa, a thin layer of Mozzarella, and desired toppings. Continue with another layer of sauce, quinoa, Mozzarella, toppings and a final layer of Mozzarella.
- Transfer the baking sheet full of ramekins to the oven, and bake for 20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the ingredients are heated through.
- Remove and sprinkle each pizza bowl with Parmesan cheese and crushed red peppers, if desired. Serve immediately.