Fundraiser for victims of Northeast Colorado wildfire raises over $150,000

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. -- A fundraiser for victims of the a wildfire that burned near Haxtun in March brought in more than $155,000 on Saturday.

Community members in Logan County held a fire relief and fire fighter appreciation benefit on Saturday in response to last month’s wildfire in Sterling, which burned 32,563 acres.

According to Logan County Emergency Management, about 200 head of cattle died in the fire. Four houses and several outbuildings were also damaged.

The event was held at the Haxtun Fire Hall and featured live music, as well as silent and live auctions. Proceeds will be split between a relief fund and local volunteer fire departments that were on the scene.

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Haxtun Community Federal Credit Union. All of the funds donated through the credit union account will go to the families affected by the fire.