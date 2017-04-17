Fire causes heavy damage to house near E. Colfax and Quebec

DENVER — A fire caused heavy damage to a home on Poplar Street near East 14th Avenue.

Denver Fire Department officials said there was “heavy fire and smoke” when they arrived at the home Monday morning.

1340 Poplar St. House fire. Heavy fire and smoke on arrival. pic.twitter.com/vGsIQjgJHJ — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) April 17, 2017

Everyone got out of the home safely and the residents are being evaluated by medical personnel at the scene, officials told FOX31 Denver.

A dog that was initially reported missing was located, officials said, and is OK. They did not say whether the dog had to be rescued from inside the home.

It’s not clear yet what started the fire.