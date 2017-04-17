Denver’s urban camping ban forcing city’s homeless onto private property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver woman is at her wits end, after a group of homeless people began camping on her property right outside her home.

Jolene Taylor says she's done everything she can think of to get the campers to move along. They first showed up outside the house last Monday. She asked them to leave and they did.

"But then they came back Monday night and they came back Tuesday night and they came back Wednesday night," Taylor said.

Taylor called police. She says an officer drove by, but didn't actually stop.

"I called them again and said you didn't do anything," she said.

A Denver police officer eventually told the campers to move but said there was little else they could do.

Jolene says she's not only worried about her safety, she's frustrated with the garbage the campers often leave.

"They've left a motorized wheel chair here before. They leave clothes and beer bottles. They leave all their stuff," Taylor said.

She says the problem isn't new. She just hasn't had large numbers of the city's homeless camping on her property until just recently.

"Thursday morning I was making coffee and I looked out and there's this dude peeing in front of me and I'm like oh man, you have got to get out of here," she explained.

Jolene is now taking matters into her own hands. She's put up no trespassing signs and security cameras and motion lights.

"And then the whole weekend I sprayed the whole area down because it smelled like the 16th Street Mall. I mean, this is my house," she said.

However, some advocates for the homeless are less than sympathetic.

"Of you course you have a right to complain about it, but you also have a right to go to hell," said Laura Avant, with Occupy Denver.

Avant and a group of other advocates for the homeless gathered outside Denver's City County building Monday night to present a petition to city council, urging city leaders to overturn Denver's urban camping ban.

They say the homeless are being forced onto private property because they have no other place to go.

"They have to. They're told they can't stay here (in parks). It's public property," Avant said.

It took a couple of calls, but police finally told the campers on Jolene Taylor's property to move, but Taylor fears they will return, leaving her with a problem that she says has shifted from public parks to her front yard.