Daybreak Delights: Citrus cheesecake cupcakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Citrus Cheesecake Cupcakes

What you Need

Crust

1 package of Graham Crackers (10 Crackers)

1/3 cup melted butter

2 Tablespoons granulated sugar

Cake

3 8-ounce packages of Cream Cheese

1 cup, plus one Tablespoon granulated Sugar

1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup Sour Cream

zest of the citrus of your choice- (zest the whole citrus, except a large pink grapefruit- yields about 2 teaspoons zest)

Fresh Juice of your chosen citrus 1 Tablespoon

2 Eggs plus one egg yolk

*Whipped cream and or additional zest or Citrus curls for garnish

What to Do

Preheat Oven to 350

In a food processor, grind the graham crackers into a dust, add melted butter and sugar

Once all combined, add 1 tablespoon of the graham mixture to the cupcake liners lined baking tin.

Bake for 5 minutes and remove from oven.

Meanwhile Mix the Cake filling ingredients

Once crust has cooled, spoon the cheesecake mixture into the baking tin, and bake for 16-18 minutes until set in the center of the mini cheesecakes.

Allow to cool and or refrigerate overnight prior to serving, top with whipped cream, and garnish with additional zest or citrus curls and enjoy.