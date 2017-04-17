Broncos, 49ers announce joint preseason practice for 3rd year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers will hold a joint practice for the third year in a row.

However, this year the Broncos will be headed to Santa Clara, Calif. to practice.

In the two previous years, the 49ers visited Denver. In 2014, the team hosted the Houston Texans for a joint practice at the UC Health Training Center.

The specific dates of the joint practices will depend on the day the Broncos play the 49ers in preseason. The Broncos will play them in week 2 of the preseason.

The dates are expected to be announced later this month.

The team says this is the first time Denver has traveled for a joint preseason practice since visiting Dallas in 2007.