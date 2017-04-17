81-year-old Texas man murdered in his driveway; police searching for suspect

DESOTO, Tex. — The man pictured below is the one DeSoto police are searching for right now. It’s the one T.G. Grady’s family hopes you’ll recognize.

“We want to find this man and put him away as soon as possible,” his granddaughter Brie Stokes said Sunday.

It’s the face we all see because of a security camera near Grady’s house, one his pastor says was there for a purpose.

“Cameras are tangible reminders that God always sees us,” Rev. Dr. C. Dennis Williams said after Smith Chapel A.M.E.’s Resurrection Sunday service.

And according to DeSoto Police, it’s the face of the main person of interest in the Friday overnight shooting death of 81-year-old T.G. Grady. Another picture, one of Grady himself, is even more important.

“He would give you the shirt off his back,” said his daughter, Corlis Stokes. “He had an infectious laugh.”

“We recognized him last year as Man of the Year,” Rev. Dr. Williams said of the award Grady was given at church.

Working as a baggage man when DFW Airport opened in Dallas, Grady retired from Delta Airlines more than 25 years ago. No one could slow him down, though. He had a hauling business, and he was an usher at Smith Chapel A.M.E. in Dallas.

“He served at his post in the back every Sunday on my right side. That’s where he served,” Williams said, pointing back at the exit sign in the back of the sanctuary. “That’s where he stood to worship. That’s where he stood to welcome people, and we’re going to miss him standing at his post.”

While praying for the Grady family Sunday, Rev. Dr. Williams said “The Lord always has a way of bringing triumph in tragedy,” an approach T.G. Grady himself would likely take.

“He just didn’t use energy like that to be mad at people,” his daughter said. “He was very trusting, and maybe too trusting.”

“Resurrection Sunday from this day on will never be the same because the memory of T.G. Grady during this season will always be in our hearts,” Williams said.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance photo or know anything about Mr. Grady’s murder, contact DeSoto Police at: 972-223-6111