700-inch snow season in the books at Lake Tahoe resort

DENVER — Squaw Valley in the Lake Tahoe, Calif., area received two to three times as much total snowfall as many Colorado ski areas this season after topping the 700-inch mark.

Some of the top totals in Colorado this season were at Telluride (317 inches), Steamboat Springs (289 inches), Breckenridge (286 inches) and Vail (216 inches).

The storm track favored the ski areas of California, Utah and Wyoming for heavier-than-normal snowfall this season.

Colorado received pieces of this wet flow early in the winter, but ultimately the pattern dried out quickly during the second half of the season.