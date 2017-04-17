2-year-old girl dies after being hit by car on Easter Sunday

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A 2-year-old girl was hit by a car and killed on Easter Sunday in Lafayette.

The little girl was hit in a parking lot in the 900 block of Excalibur Street at about 6:30 p.m., according to the Lafayette Police Department.

The Lafayette Fire Department transported the girl to Good Samaritan Hospital but doctors couldn’t save her.

The driver suspected in the deadly crash has been identified as 44-year-old Blanca Sandoval.

Sandoval was driving a Volkswagen Passat when she crashed into a Honda CR-V parked in the lot, police said. The little girl was near the Honda at the time of the crash. Police said Sandoval did not appear to be impaired at the time.

did not provide any other information about the crash.

Sandoval was arrested for careless driving – causing death. That is a Class 1 Misdemeanor Traffic Offense.

Police said she has been cooperating with investigators.