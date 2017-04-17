2 injured in lower downtown stabbing; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two people were injured in a stabbing in lower downtown early Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. near Lodo's Bar and Grill at 1946 Market St.

Police found one of the victims in front of the restaurant. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The second victim returned to the scene. He was able to walk, but he did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Police were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

Police did not say what led to the stabbing.