Watch live: April the giraffe’s baby boy is ‘perfect’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — One say after April the giraffe gave birth to her much-anticipated baby, zookeepers with Animal Adventure Park said the mother and son are doing just great.

“Baby checks out just perfect!” zookeepers said on Facebook Sunday morning. “Nursing strongly this morning without any concerns.”

The new baby is 5-foot-9 and weighs 129 pounds, zookeepers said.

In the live video Sunday, he could be seen nuzzling with his mom, exploring the indoor stall and even galloping around a little.



“April has recovered perfectly and is eating everything in sight!” zookeepers said Sunday.

Nearly two months after her progress began to be livestreamed, April the giraffe went into a long-awaited labor early Saturday morning and gave birth to a baby boy, said.

The birth happened in front of an online audience numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

You can watch it happen in the video below.

The newborn calf didn’t take long to stand on his wobbly legs. Mom and baby started bonding right away.

The zoo began livestreaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and she has gained worldwide attention as several thousand people watched daily, waiting to see the birth. On Saturday morning, more than 1.2 million were watching the live feed.

Animal Adventure Park has said all along it will hold a social media contest to name the baby boy. Now is that time. You can sign up to vote on names here.

A vote costs $1 and there is a minimum required of five votes. The website said the funds will be split among the following:

Giraffe Conservation Efforts in the wild. The organization will continue to build towards its banked contribution to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Ava’s Little Heroes which is an event named after the daughter of the park owners, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy. The funds generated for this annual campaign support local families and their children experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses. Animal Adventure Park. Operators say they will continue to improve the animal and guest experiences at the park with further improvements and projects – helping further its message and mission of education.

There will be two phases for the naming contest. The first will last about 10 days and the second phase will last about five days.

This is April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf weighed around 150 pounds and was approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.