Thousands celebrate Easter with 70th annual sunrise service at Red Rocks

MORRISON, Colo. -- An Easter tradition continued with sunrise services at Red Rocks Amphitheater on Sunday.

People started lining up as early as 4 a.m. to get a good seat. The music started at 5:30 a.m. while the service started at 6 a.m.

It was standing room only at the annual event sponsored by The Colorado Council of Churches with thousands of people showing up. Thousands of others also watch the event online.

This was the 70th year an Easter sunrise service was held at Red Rocks.

Last year's service was cancelled because of a blizzard that left the famed amphitheatre buried in more than a foot of snow.