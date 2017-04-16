Rockies improve to 9-5; Best record in National League

It was wet and menacing enough that-across the bay-the Oakland A’s postponed their game. But the Rockies and Giants sloshed through their matchup, and when it ended the Rockies owned the best record in the National League.

Nolan Arenado drove in two runs in the first with a double, to give Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela a 3-0 lead, which he promptly gave up in a three-run first. The rookie refocused and went seven strong innings, before turning over a 4-3 lead to the bullpen. Mike Dunn and Adam Ottavino took care of the eighth and Greg Holland delivered a perfect-five pitch save in the 9th to close out the win. Holland has yet to give up a run and has allowed only two hits, converting all seven of his save opportunities so far this season.

At 9-5, the Rockies have the best record in the National League and are off to the fourth best start in baseball, despite starting the season with six key players on the disabled list. Today ended a streak of 14 games in as many days. Kyle Freeland gets the start on Tuesday for the first of two with the Dodgers in Los Angeles, the Rockies return home on Friday to face the Giants, in the first of a seven-game homestand that will also include the Nationals.