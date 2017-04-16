× Rapids goalie Tim Howard suspended

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard has been suspended for three games and is issued a fine for foul language directed toward a fan during the Rapid’s 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City.

Howard will serve the suspension during Colorado’s next three MLS regular-season matches.

Here is the Rapids response:

“Tim Howard made a regrettable mistake for which he is being disciplined by MLS. While this is out of character for Tim, we do not condone these actions. We accept the league’s decision and look forward to moving past this. The incidents that took place during our match at Sporting Kansas City last weekend do not represent the Colorado Rapids Soccer Club or Tim’s character and beliefs, on and off the pitch.

Major League Soccer and all 22 clubs have taken the pledge with the “Don’t Cross the Line” campaign, which is “dedicated to supporting the communities where we live and play our games, and to providing an environment in which our staff, clubs, players, partners and supporters are treated with dignity and respect.”

Everyone at the Colorado Rapids Soccer Club stands behind Tim and we look forward to welcoming him back to the pitch in the near future.”