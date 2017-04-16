× One killed in motorcycle crash in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Thornton, police said Sunday afternoon.

It happened at Thornton Parkway and Riverdale Road, the Thornton Police Department said on Twitter.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. There was no other information available about the driver or what led up to the crash.

Police advised drivers to take alternate routes until the crash scene could be investigated and cleared.

We are working to confirm more information about the crash.