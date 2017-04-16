One hospitalized after SUV hits home in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – One person was taken to the hospital after a SUV lost control and hit a home in Lakewood on Sunday, police said.

It happened around 6:55 p.m. when a black SUV lost control going around the turn from South Vance Street onto West Hampden Avenue in Lakewood, police said.

According to Rob Alberts with the Lakewood Police Department, the SUV hit a retaining wall, bounced, hit another vehicle, and hit the house before coming to a stop in a nearby ditch.

Crews working a 2 car crash, near West Hampden Ave N. & Wadsworth. One car was pushed toward nearby apt., shearing off front side. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/V71HHAFzZo — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) April 17, 2017

Police say that the home is a four-plex and that there was a person home in the unit that was hit, but the person was not injured.

The driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

There were no passengers in the SUV.

Police say that the building sustained heavy damage and might have to be condemned.

One person from car crash taken to hospital. Apartment resident was home at the time, not injured, but has been displaced. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/XuRfqJrCdn — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) April 17, 2017