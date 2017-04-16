One arrested after shots fired in Commerce City domestic violence incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Nobody was injured and one person was arrested after gunfire was reported in the 6700 block of Albion Street in Commerce City on Sunday.

Police were called just before 10:30 a.m. on reports of domestic violence with shots fired.

Officers confirm no one was hit.

But a family was, no doubt, terrorized by the actions of a man who neighbors say pulled the trigger.

People who live along the modest street tell us they often hear arguing coming from inside the home. But neighbors say the fighting escalated to gunfire on Easter Sunday.

"I was out here doing my lawn," says a neighbor who only wanted to be identified as Steven.

He starts his Easter Sunday trimming his lawn before heading over to family to celebrate Christianity's most important holiday.

"It's the day our Lord resurrected and we celebrate that. That's what it means to me, family and Easter egg hunts for the kids," he says.

But the holiday also included a bizarre encounter with a neighbor.

"Then, he sees the cops and says, 'Can I go through your yard?' I said, ‘No.’ He took off anyway. That's when the cops took off. That's when they got him behind the yard," says Steven.

Police arrested that neighbor for domestic violence and assault.

But neighbors say he also fired two separate rounds of gunshots.

"Then, I heard it again, three to four shots both times. So I dialed 911," says another neighbor identified only as Keith.

Neighbors say they first heard arguing from the home.

Then, the first volley of shots.

Followed by children screaming--"Don't hurt my mommy!"

Then, the second round of gunfire.

Police say they found evidence of rounds in a field behind the home, but have yet to connect them to the suspect.

"(Families) supposed to celebrate, not argue," says Steven.

As we're speaking to Steven, anger erupts from other neighbors.

Stepfather and stepson nearly go at it on the front lawn with an audience of police, neighbors, and the news media with a front row seat.

"There's arguments over here and arguments over there. We're having a good time," says Steven.

"This whole neighborhood, people are starting to clean up, and straighten up and yard work is being done, landscaping. It's coming back to what it used to be. We don't need this kind of crap going on," says Keith.

Neighbors hope the peaceful spirit of Easter can brighten the shadow of anger cast over the street.

"Just hope it all straightens out," says Keith.

Police did not confirm the relationship between the suspect and the woman he allegedly assaulted.

Neighbors say they have lived in the home less than a year.