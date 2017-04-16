× Murder-suicide ruled out in deaths of 3 people in Coal Creek Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were found dead in a home in Coal Creek Canyon Saturday and investigators say the killer is still at large.

On Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said detectives had ruled out the possibility that it was a murder-suicide.

Two men and one woman were found dead in the home in the 800 block of Divide View Drive, after a friend requested a welfare check.

“The man requesting the welfare check was concerned about his friends, as he hadn’t heard from them in several days,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

It’s not clear when the victims were killed, but a hazmat team was called in to confirm the environmental conditions were safe for investigators.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said they have identified the three victims but their names will not be released until relatives have been notified and interviewed by investigators.

The sheriff’s office said they believe “the residence was specifically targeted” but did not provide any additional details, citing the ongoing investigation. Investigators stated they believe there is not a general threat to the public.

There is a large team working to find whose responsible for the triple homicide.

“There are currently more than twenty investigative personnel assigned to this investigation, which is likely to be lengthy,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Sunday.

Officials with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday there were “indications of trauma” on all three bodies.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said it would not release any additional information about the extent of the victims’ injuries while the case was under investigation.

“Specific detail about any traumatic injury each victim may have suffered will not be disclosed during the course of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Sunday.

The Coroner’s Office typically discloses the cause and manner of the death, but it’s not clear if that will be made public.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip-line at 303.441.3674, or to submit a tip by email. Anyone who would like to provide information but remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800.222.TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.