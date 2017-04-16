Man in wheelchair attacked with machete in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who is paralyzed from the waist down was cut with a machete during an argument with another man on Saturday in Colorado Springs, police said.

Police records show officers were called to help with a suicidal person in the 1300 block of Richards Avenue a little before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a wheelchair with a “significant laceration” on his cheek, police said.

Police determined that the man in the wheelchair had been involved in a verbal argument with 22-year-old Sean Mantz. They said the argument “turned heated” and Mantz hit the victim in the face with a machete.

Mantz was still there when police arrived and was taken into custody. He will be charged with first degree assault and crimes against at-risk persons, police stated.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for the injury to his face, according to the records released by police.