Former NFL player Todd Heap accidentally hits, kills 3-year-old daughter with truck

MESA, Ariz. – Former NFL tight end Todd Heap accidentally hit and killed his 3-year-old daughter with his truck in Heap’s driveway, police said.

KSAZ reports that Mesa police say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 7600 block of East Summit Trail.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, according to police.

Police added that “there were no suspicious circumstances to the incident, and that impairment does not appear to be a factor.”

Heap, 37, played at Arizona State University before being selected in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Heap joined in the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 and retired when he was released by the team in December 2012.

NFL players from around the league took to Twitter to express sympathy to Heap and his family.

Absolutely gutted for Todd Heap and his family. Thoughts are with them in this incredibly tough time. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 15, 2017

My heart is broken for Todd Heap and his family. One of the kindest persons I've ever met and a man who lives for his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 15, 2017