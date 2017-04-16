Dose of reality: Nevada clinic installs syringe vending machines

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A clinic in Nevada set up a new kind of needle exchange system to help stop heroin users from spreading diseases.

In response to the opioid epidemic, the Southern Nevada Health District is now testing out three syringe vending machines, according to a report by Faith Jessie at NEWS 3 in Las Vegas.

Supporters say providing people who inject drugs with access to clean needles can help reduce the risk of spreading diseases, such as HIV.

HAPPENING NOW: Needles from a vending machine? It the lastest move @SNHDinfo to fight infections like HIV passed by dirty needles. @News3LV pic.twitter.com/Kris2nlhYz — Faith (@FaithNews3LV) April 12, 2017

One of the vending machines is located inside the “store front” of the syringe service program called Trac-B Exchange. Trac-B provide sterile syringes, injection supplies and overdose reversal drugs for people who inject drugs.

“Syringe vending machines have been utilized as an infectious disease intervention with [people who inject drugs] in Europe and Australia (among others) for over a decade,” Trac-B officials stated.

Officials say are the first machines of their kind to launch in mainland America.

The vending machine at Trac-B dispenses a sterile syringe, a condom and first aid supplies packaged in an artsy box.

But they’re not just handing them out like candy.

To access the machines, you have to register with the program, get a special card and a personal access code, NEWS 3 reported.

The vending machines are part of the “Southern Nevada Harm Reduction Program.”

The other two machines are located at Aid for AIDS Nevada (AFAN) and the Community Counseling Center, NEWS 3 reported.

“We will conduct evaluations in the future to determine the success of both our storefront and vending machine models in reducing HIV and hepatits C infections among [people who inject drugs],” officials stated.

FOX News Channel also reported on the syringe vending machine.